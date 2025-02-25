Addison Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,254.0% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSI stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a market cap of $441.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.