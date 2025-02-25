Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 954.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,313 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

