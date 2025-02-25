Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 995 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in DocuSign by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,993.48. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $50,516.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,825.60. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,773 shares of company stock worth $66,727,926. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.