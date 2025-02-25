BankPlus Trust Department Acquires New Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
