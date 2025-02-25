BankPlus Trust Department Invests $94,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 150,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 111,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

