Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Humana by 81.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $255.02 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.30 and a 200-day moving average of $288.93.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

