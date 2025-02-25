Addison Advisors LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $61.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $966.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

