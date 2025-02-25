Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $318,000 Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $1,772,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DoorDash by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash Stock Performance
DASH opened at $195.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.89 and a 200-day moving average of $161.81. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.44 and a beta of 1.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.
View Our Latest Research Report on DASH
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
