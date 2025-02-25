Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $318,000 Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $1,772,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DoorDash by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $195.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.89 and a 200-day moving average of $161.81. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $20,432,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,515. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. This trade represents a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 760,662 shares of company stock worth $134,448,673 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

