Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 72 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.75.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $219.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

