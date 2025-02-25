BankPlus Trust Department Buys Shares of 2,172 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 450.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 483,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 395,540 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,244,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.