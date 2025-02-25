BankPlus Trust Department Buys Shares of 2,172 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 450.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 483,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 395,540 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,244,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
BIL opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.60.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
