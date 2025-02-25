Canton Hathaway LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 0.7% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 46,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 174,501 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

