Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

