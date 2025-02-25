Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

SEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.06. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $39.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

