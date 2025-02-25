Schoolcraft Capital LLC Acquires 14,354 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

