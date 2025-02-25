Reece Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:REH)

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Reece Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17.

Get Reece alerts:

Reece Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Reece Limited engages in the distribution of plumbing, waterworks, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products to commercial and residential customers in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It also distributes irrigation and pools, and kitchen products. The company serves customers in the trade, retail, commercial, and infrastructure markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Reece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.