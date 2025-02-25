Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Target by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 832,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,795,000 after buying an additional 737,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $106,493,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.51%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

