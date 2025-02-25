Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 800 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $50.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

