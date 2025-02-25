Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after buying an additional 1,145,290 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 958,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.