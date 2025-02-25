Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day moving average is $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

