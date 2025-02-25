Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:T opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $27.13.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

