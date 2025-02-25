Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,517 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $126,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,509,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,105,000 after purchasing an additional 380,870 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,447,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,830,000 after acquiring an additional 157,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,756,000 after acquiring an additional 481,750 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,199,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,714,000 after acquiring an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

