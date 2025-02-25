Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kellanova (K)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kellanova (NYSE: K) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2025 – Kellanova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Kellanova was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $83.50 price target on the stock.

2/16/2025 – Kellanova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2025 – Kellanova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Kellanova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Kellanova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Kellanova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Kellanova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/30/2024 – Kellanova is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $9,246,848.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,107,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,004,221.30. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,291,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

