Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13,776.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 435,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,248,000 after buying an additional 432,730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

