Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,239 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

