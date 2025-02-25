Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Barclays

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Get Exelon alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.