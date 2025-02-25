Horizon Advisory Services Inc. Has $26.82 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Horizon Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 15.3% of Horizon Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Horizon Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $26,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

