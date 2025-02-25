Todd Asset Management LLC Has $42.99 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $42,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after acquiring an additional 753,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after acquiring an additional 564,365 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $226,570,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,541,000 after acquiring an additional 353,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,661,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.06.

Shares of PH opened at $658.64 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $492.71 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $665.25 and a 200 day moving average of $647.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

