Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

