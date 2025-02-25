Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY):

2/10/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $1,450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,150.00.

1/14/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/1/2025 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,314.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,254.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,204.41. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $988,000. The trade was a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,490. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

