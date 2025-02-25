Sierra Capital LLC Sells 11,080 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 202,607 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 142,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

