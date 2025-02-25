Sierra Capital LLC Sells 5,434 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 239.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth about $8,291,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.25. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.42 and a 52-week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

