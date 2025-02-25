The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.79 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.46). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 264.25 ($3.33), with a volume of 17,351 shares.

The Character Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 260.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 270.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.91.

The Character Group (LON:CCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 29.76 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The Character Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Character Group plc will post 14.7856377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Character Group Increases Dividend

About The Character Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The Character Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.27%.

The Character Group plc is the largest independent toy company based in the United Kingdom. We design, manufacture and distribute a wide range of toys, games and playthings. Many of our products feature or are based on popular film, television, comic and digital characters, reproduced under licence from the brand owners.

