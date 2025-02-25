Critical Survey: SOS (NYSE:SOS) versus Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Digihost Technology -41.33% -36.00% -25.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SOS and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 0.00 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.93%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than SOS.

SOS has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.54, meaning that its stock price is 454% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOS and Digihost Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $92.42 million 0.01 -$3.65 million N/A N/A Digihost Technology $42.15 million 1.34 -$21.89 million ($0.54) -3.13

SOS has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

