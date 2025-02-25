Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.09 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 41.80 ($0.53). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.50), with a volume of 213,241 shares trading hands.
Venture Life Group Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.13. The stock has a market cap of £51.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45.
About Venture Life Group
With operations in the UK, The Netherlands and Italy, the Group’s product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, food supplements for maintaining brain function, medical devices for women’s intimate healthcare, fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing.
The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples.
