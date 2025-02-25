First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and traded as high as $10.88. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 9,840 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNWB shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.93.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

