ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 300,000 shares traded.
ProtoKinetix Trading Down 3.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About ProtoKinetix
ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions, including ophthalmology, dermatology, transplants, and biomanufacturing.
