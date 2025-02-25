Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $165.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.37 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

