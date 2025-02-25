Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,602,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,393,000 after purchasing an additional 511,219 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 678,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $697.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

