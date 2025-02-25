Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,114,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Raymond James by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,533,000 after buying an additional 488,245 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,464,000 after buying an additional 474,443 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,105,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth $28,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $571,554.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,319,326.02. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,755.36. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,488. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $151.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

