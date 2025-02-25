Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.28 and traded as high as C$5.02. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 112,161 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Andrew Peller from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.90 million, a P/E ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a wine producing company. It is engaged in the production and marketing of wine and spirit products in Canada. Some of the company’s brands are Peller Estates, Trius Winery, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Calona Vineyards and many more. The Company owns and operates over 100 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store.

