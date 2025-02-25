Synergy Financial Group LTD Acquires 263 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $62,038,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,251,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,119,000 after purchasing an additional 699,625 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 779,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,054,000 after purchasing an additional 521,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6,614.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after purchasing an additional 492,520 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.03. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.53). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.48.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 118,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $9,328,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.57. This represents a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,242 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,938 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

