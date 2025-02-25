Synergy Financial Group LTD Acquires 427 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

VV opened at $275.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $226.62 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

