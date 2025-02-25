908 Devices (MASS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.99. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded 908 Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 908 Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

