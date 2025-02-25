Synergy Financial Group LTD Purchases 16,061 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 295.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 779.2% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares in the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

SCHG stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

