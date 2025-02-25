Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 347,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 29,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

