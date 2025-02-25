Transcendent Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 534,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,397 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 634,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,940,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

