Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Reduced by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Netflix
In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Netflix Stock Performance
Netflix stock opened at $988.47 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $941.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $823.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
