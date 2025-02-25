Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 4,188.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter.

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

IPO opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Renaissance IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

