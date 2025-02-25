Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 19,569 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 599,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,569 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $19,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.96 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 4,051.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.