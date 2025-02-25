Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MQT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $5,750,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 184,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MQT opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

